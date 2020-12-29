Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

