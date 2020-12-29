Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 265,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

