Amoveo Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for $17.42 or 0.00065908 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $205.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00045664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00295320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00028467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

