Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Get Amyris alerts:

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.99. 5,710,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,378. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Amyris by 754.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.