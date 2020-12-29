Analysts Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $494.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report $494.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.98 million to $497.29 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $745.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of CCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 26,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,397. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 251,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 114,568 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

