Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report $179.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.30 million and the highest is $180.92 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $189.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $722.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.55 million to $724.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $717.00 million, with estimates ranging from $700.57 million to $733.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

CUZ opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

