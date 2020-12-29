Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $726.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce sales of $726.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.41 million and the highest is $754.30 million. Generac posted sales of $590.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $10.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.45. 9,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.25. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

