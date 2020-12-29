Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

