Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

SHO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 34,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,141. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,841,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,260,000 after acquiring an additional 680,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,942,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 882,880 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.