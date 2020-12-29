Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.32 Million

Brokerages expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post $506.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.80 million. TTEC posted sales of $461.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,126. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. TTEC has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,578,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 18.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 64,337 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 18.5% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 368,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

