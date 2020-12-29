Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. Unifi posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million.

UFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Unifi has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Unifi by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

