Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE AMWL opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13. American Well has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

