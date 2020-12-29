Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.48). Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 165,185 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,076. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

