Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.13 Million

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post sales of $23.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.80 million and the highest is $23.60 million. CEVA posted sales of $28.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $95.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.18 million, with estimates ranging from $96.53 million to $102.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEVA. BidaskClub cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

CEVA stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.11. 3,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $914.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4,106.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

