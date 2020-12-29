Analysts Expect Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lufax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lufax.

Several analysts have recently commented on LU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

LU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,741. Lufax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

