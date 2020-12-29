Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce sales of $18.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.23 million to $18.28 million. Omeros posted sales of $33.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $81.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $81.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $121.45 million, with estimates ranging from $96.38 million to $146.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMER. Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 519,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

