Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.29. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORA opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

