Analysts Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $151.80. 428,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.03 and a 200 day moving average of $142.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $756,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Hershey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

