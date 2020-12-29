Analysts Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) PT at $112.50

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.70. 5,021,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,477,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

