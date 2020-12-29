Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $310.50

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $363.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $369.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.65.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 6.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

