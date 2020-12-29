Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target at $36.99

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOS. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78. Canada Goose has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Canada Goose by 27.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

