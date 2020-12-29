Analysts Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Target Price at $159.40

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAP. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.48. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.78). Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $929.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,695,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

