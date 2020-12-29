Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target at $66.45

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,883 shares of company stock worth $11,713,837. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

