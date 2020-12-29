Analysts Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target at $3.88

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,930,000 after buying an additional 1,913,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 2,060,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,399,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 734,700 shares during the last quarter.

PTEN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 18,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

