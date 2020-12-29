Analysts Set RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) PT at $36.25

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.64. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in RE/MAX by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.