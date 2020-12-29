Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price at $33.25

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.
In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RYTM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,771. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.27.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.
Featured Article: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.