Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price at $33.25

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after acquiring an additional 260,210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $6,725,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYTM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,771. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

