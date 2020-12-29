Analysts Set Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Target Price at $54.50

Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

SNY opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $4,912,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

