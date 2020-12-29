Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Schroders (SHNWF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schroders (OTCMKTS: SHNWF):

12/17/2020 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/14/2020 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/14/2020 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/11/2020 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/10/2020 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/24/2020 – Schroders had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/24/2020 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/6/2020 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.13. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

