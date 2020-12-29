AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $564.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info . AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

