Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

