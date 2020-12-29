Andrew R. Heyer Sells 300 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 300 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $13,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $638.56 million, a PE ratio of -334.54 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

