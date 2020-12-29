Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Trading 0% Higher

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51. 644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76.

Ansell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANSLF)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

