APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in APi Group by 382.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at $6,261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 123,569 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at $6,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 196.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 628,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

APG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. 447,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,023. APi Group has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

