apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.90 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $557,092.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00042947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.50 or 0.02065869 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

