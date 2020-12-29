Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.00

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $3.69. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 91,519 shares.

APEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.26.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

