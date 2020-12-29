AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $186.59

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.59 and last traded at $180.89, with a volume of 136905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average of $156.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $4,319,306.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock worth $13,958,632. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,065,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 143,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

