AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $186.59

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.59 and last traded at $180.89, with a volume of 136905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.32.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average of $156.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.19.
In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $4,319,306.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock worth $13,958,632. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,065,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 143,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)
AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.