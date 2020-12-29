AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $3.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.32. 103,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,888. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $186.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The firm had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $4,319,306.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632 in the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AppFolio by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

