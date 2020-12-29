Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 293.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,992 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.5% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

