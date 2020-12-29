Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.79.

AMAT stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

