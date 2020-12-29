Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.12

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.12 and last traded at $129.05, with a volume of 2351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 871,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

