Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Director Warren Whitehead Sells 10,000 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Warren Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total value of C$51,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$258,725.

Shares of TSE APS traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,505. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a current ratio of 24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$456.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.32.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

