AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 3,726 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 70.8% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 157,601 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 362.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 397.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 38,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $630.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCRH. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson purchased 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

