AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 268.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 224,104 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $270,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

