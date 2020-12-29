AQR Capital Management LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $845.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.95. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

