AQR Capital Management LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Radius Health worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter worth $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 337,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $855.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

