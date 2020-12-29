AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 39,093 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,093 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after buying an additional 410,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,290,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

FGEN stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

