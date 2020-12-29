AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 475,070 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,850. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

