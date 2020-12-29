Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) (TSE:AQA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) (TSE:AQA) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 88,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 62,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$40.63 million and a P/E ratio of -9.23.

Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AQA)

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

