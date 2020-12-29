ARC Resources Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AETUF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

