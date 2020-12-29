Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

